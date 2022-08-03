A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.

36-year-old William Lee Suits was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The Priceville Police Department says that on Wednesday, August 2, officers found the vehicle that was seen in security camera pictures taken on June 21, showing a man stealing gas from catering vehicles at the restaurant.

Officers said the vehicle was parked at a local motel. After finding it, law enforcement staked out the car for around eight hours. Later that afternoon, officers saw the vehicle leaving the motel and pulled it over.

Suits, who had been developed as a suspect in the gas theft investigation, was driving.

Authorities were able to get a warrant for fourth-degree theft of property and arrested Suits. According to officers, he had an unspecified amount of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Suits was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where he was held in lieu of a $1,500 bond.

The Priceville Police Department thanked the community for providing tips and information that helped in the arrest.