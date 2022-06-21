DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Federal authorities have arrested a man in Tennessee in connection with a child pornogrophy investigation that started in Decatur.

Decatur Police began an investigation after a woman reported she found a flash drive belonging to an acquaintance, James Dwight Mitchell, 32. The woman told investigators she discovered multiple images of Mitchell and a 12-year-old involved in nudity and sex acts.

Investigators confirmed the woman’s claims and issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest. U.S. Marshals located Mitchell in Jackson, Tennessee on June 21.

Marshall is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, production of obscene matter, and possession of obscene matter.

Mitchell will be extradited to Alabama, then booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $160,000 bond.

