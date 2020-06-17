Man charged with drug trafficking in Madison Co. arrested on more drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man who was recently charged with drug trafficking in Madison County was arrested on more drug charges during a traffic stop in Decatur.

On June 16, Decatur Police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Darnell Jeraun Chandler for a traffic violation.

Officers discovered that Chandler had heroin, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found out that Chandler was arrested two weeks ago for trafficking narcotics in Madison County.

Chandler was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chandler was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $3,600 bond.