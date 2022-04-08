MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been accused of distributing methamphetamine after drug enforcement agents searched a home in Morgan County.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit agents executed a search warrant at a home on Lenox Lane in Union Hill on March 31 after a weeks-long investigation.

Agents arrested Ronald Richard Morgan, 60, and Beth Anne Hightower, 48, at the home.

The sheriff’s office says agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, and numerous drug paraphernalia items including syringes, pipes, and scales.

Morgan was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possession of paraphernalia. Hightower was charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Both Morgan and Hightower were taken to the Morgan County Jail.