DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child after officials say a 1-year-old suffered a drug overdose in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a medical call on 3rd Avenue SW and found the child unconscious. The child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where it was discovered they had suffered a drug overdose. DPD said the child is expected to recover.

While investigating, authorities identified Matthew Garth as a suspect.

During a search at the home, investigators made contact with Zachary Chase Ratliff. Investigators also located fentanyl pills, lorazepam pills, marijuana, and a large sum of US currency consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Garth has been charged with chemical endangerment of a child, trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $310,000 bond

Ratliff was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana 2nd degree. Ratliff was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on an $11,300 bond.