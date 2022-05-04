DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested this week after Decatur Police say he broke into a home and stole multiple firearms.

According to Decatur Police (DPD), the burglary happened at a home on Bird Spring Road SW and several guns were taken. 33-year-old Jordan Chadrick Godsey of Decatur was developed as a suspect.

Police say Godsey was found with nine of the stolen firearms on Tuesday, May 3. Six of those firearms had an altered or removed serial number, according to authorities.

Godsey was charged with third-degree burglary, nine counts of second-degree theft, and six counts of removing a serial number on a firearm. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.