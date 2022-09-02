HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged with attempted murder after officials say he intentionally tried to poison his wife.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury indicted Brian Mann, 33, of Hartselle this week following an investigation by Hartselle Police.

Mann was arrested Friday on the attempted murder charge.

Court documents show that Mann is accused of using lead to poison his wife, and that she spent nearly two months in the hospital because of it. The pair were undergoing divorce proceedings but those were halted until the criminal proceedings were complete.

This is a developing story.