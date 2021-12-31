Man charged with arson after Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested after allegedly setting a Decatur home on fire Thursday night.

Officials said Decatur Police and Decatur Fire were called to a house fire in the 400-block of 7th Avenue Northwest. Decatur Fire determined the fire started in a bedroom.

Decatur Police said they identified 33-year-old Charles Louis Shaw, of Decatur, as a suspect. They added Shaw was alleged to have assaulted a family member around the time of the fire.

The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital before being transferred to UAB, according to Decatur Police.

Shaw was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.

Shaw was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.