DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility.

Court records show the request by Preston Nelson’s attorneys for a mental health evaluation and placement at a mental health facility was granted Sunday, January 8.

Nelson was taken to the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.

Documents say the Alabama Department of Mental Health will monitor Nelson’s progress and receive a “full and complete competency report… in written format every six months or sooner.”

Nelson, 33, of Huntsville, was arrested last August and charged in connection to the death of Sherry Sain, who died after being hit by a car at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Decatur.

Police say there was no connection between Nelson and Sain.