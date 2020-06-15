Man charged in Decatur capital murder case wants to represent himself

DECATUR, Ala. – A man charged in a 2017 shooting is asking that he be allowed to serve as his own co-counsel in his upcoming capital murder trial.

Michael Anthony Bishop filed a handwritten motion in Morgan County District Court June 3 asking to serve as co-counsel in his trial.

Bishop is charged with killing Raul Estevan de Quesada, 37, on a front porch on Chestnut Street in October 2017. Decatur police said the shooting was the result of a robbery.

In the motion, Bishop writes that he and his attorney believe he should be allowed to directly participate in court proceedings as his own co-counsel in order to “adequately and effectively present his defense,” because his knowledge of the evidence would allow him to clarify much of the evidence during the trial.

Morgan County District Court Judge Charles Elliott set a hearing on the motion for July 1.