Man charged in connection with burglary at Decatur Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ala. – A man has been charged in connection with a burglary investigation at the Salvation Army in Decatur.

Decatur Police officers had been conducting surveillance at the Salvation Army on 14th St. on October 19, because of recent break-ins at the facility.

While they were there, officers discovered a warehouse on the property had been burglarized.

Officers say they found Elden Shelton, 32, of Decatur, hiding near the warehouse with burglary tools in his possession.

Shelton was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

Shelton was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bond.