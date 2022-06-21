DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged a man after they say he tried to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle in a Lowe’s parking lot.

Decatur Police say a resident reported the attempted theft on May 25. The victim told police they confronted the thief and took his picture.

Investigators developed Christopher Cody Brown, 33, as the primary suspect. Authorities say the suspect cut into the pipe connecting the catalytic converter to the victim’s vehicle.

A warrant was issued against Brown for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Brown was arrested on June 17. Brown was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.