MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Baileyton man has been arrested on a warrant from a grand jury on child sex abuse charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robert Schneider, 62 was taken into custody on October 6.

Schneider is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Investigators say the charges stem from a report made in 2020.

Schneider is currently in the Morgan County jail on a $250,000 bond.