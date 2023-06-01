DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a man was arrested in connection with the theft of a semi-truck last month.

DPD said 32-year-old Montrei Martez Woods was arrested in Collinsville, Illinois on May 21 in connection with the theft which originally took place in Decatur, Ala.

M&J Carriers reported the theft of a Freightliner truck on April 26, according to DPD. The department said Woods, who previously worked at M&J, was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

DPD said a warrant was issued for Woods’s arrest for theft of property charges in early May and he was eventually caught in Illinois. He was then extradited back to the Morgan County Jail.

The department said that the warrant was served on Woods Wednesday and he is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.