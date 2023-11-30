DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it has arrested a man for sex abuse charges along with violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

In a release, Decatur Police said Starsky Vashan King, 47, was booked into the Morgan County Jail Wednesday on charges of second-degree sex abuse, a sex offender living in a prohibited residence location and a failure of a sex offender to register with local law enforcement.

DPD said on July 1 officers received a report of sexual abuse that happened at a residence in the 1700 block of Robinhood Way SW. The department said it was reported that a 13-year-old was subjected to sexual contact with a male, identified as King, at the residence.

According to authorities, during the investigation, it was discovered that King was a registered sex offender.

DPD said the department’s SORNA Unit was familiar with King because he and his wife had previously inquired if King could reside at the residence in Robinhood Way and were told that it was not a compliant address.

The department said King had been registering with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at an address in Courtland, saying that he lived there. According to the department, it was confirmed during the investigation King was residing at the Robinhood Way residence which is located near multiple child care facilities.

On November 29, 2023, King turned himself in to his parole officer in Lawrence County. King was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail for the warrants to be served. King is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.