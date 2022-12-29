DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested in Decatur on Dec. 28 for possessing a firearm while on parole.

Investigators with Decatur Police Department pulled over Zachary Bernard Williams, 34, after seeing a traffic infraction at the intersection of 8th Street and 5th Avenue.

While investigating, Williams was found to have a stolen firearm with him. The weapon was reported stolen through Huntsville Police Department.

He has prior convictions for violent felonies and is barred from owning a firearm. Williams was placed under arrest for certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Due to Williams being on parole, he is being held at Morgan County Jail without bond.