HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a Huntsville man was arrested Wednesday after being found with a stolen car in Morgan County.

In a Facebook post, Hartselle Police say officers were dispatched to Walmart on Highway 31 North in reference to a reportedly stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found the car and made contact with a suspect, who was confirmed to be the car’s driver.

Thomas Wilson Cornell V, 31, of Huntsville, was charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree, according to police.

Cornell was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.