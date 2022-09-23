DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested Friday for possessing obscene matter, according to law enforcement officials

Police say they received a tip about the obscene matter in June and began an investigation. Over the last few months, Phillip Anthony Cole, 58, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect and on September 23, his home was searched.

Officials say Cole was charged with possession of obscene matter and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

While police did not clarify what the obscene matter was, the State of Alabama defines it as “a visual depiction of a person 17 and under engaged in sadomasochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct.”

Possession of obscene is labeled a Class C felony, according to police.