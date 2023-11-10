DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a Madison man was arrested this week after his ex filed a police report in September stating he was harassing and threatening them.

Damario Davis, 33, of Madison was served a warrant for second-degree domestic violence during a traffic stop on November 9, following an investigation by the Decatur Police Department’s (DPD) Family Services Unit.

On September 8, the department says a Decatur resident filed a report regarding ongoing harassment and threats by their ex-boyfriend and it was handed over to the Family Services Unit.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives determined Davis had been “intentionally and repeatedly harassing and threatening the victim with the intent to place them in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily harm,” committing domestic violence.

DPD said a warrant for domestic violence in the second degree was obtained for Davis’ arrest, and another Alabama law enforcement agency located him during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Davis was extradited to Decatur where his warrant was executed and booked into the Morgan County Jail. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond per a Circuit Court Judge.