DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for a burglary that took place on September 2.

A resident of Decatur reported a burglary at their home on the 2600-block of Buckingham Gate. Police found that the suspect had stolen property from the home while the resident was still inside.

DPD located Joshua Daquan Warren, 28, of Decatur, at his apartment near the victim’s house. Warren was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.