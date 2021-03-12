Man arrested after two burglaries in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police report that a series of thefts in Decatur on Thursday have been linked to one person.

According to Decatur Police, William James Bryan II, 28, has been identified as the person who stole several animal medications from the Bryan Animal Clinic on Stratford Road Southeast. He was also identified as the person who entered a home on Quince Drive Southeast, took keys from inside and stole a car.

Bryan was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Burglary in the Third Degree and three counts of Theft in the Second Degree.

He was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $110,000 bond.