DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man robbed a pharmacy and led police on a chase through Decatur, according to the local police department.

Decatur Police say a call came in at 2:50 p.m. on Friday, July 15 about a robbery at Valley Drug.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a white man came into the pharmacy, armed with a gun, and demanded narcotics. He was given an “undisclosed amount of a controlled substance” and left in a Kia van.

The man was later identified by police as Michael Joseph Daniel.

Officers say Daniel’s vehicle was found behind a home close to the scene. When they searched the area, officers found that Daniel had left in a different vehicle.

After finding the new car, Decatur Police said officers chased Daniel through the city for several miles, noting locations like Central Parkway, 2nd Street SW, and W Moulton Street. Police say they ended the pursuit after Daniel reached dangerous speeds.

Daniel eventually crashed into another car, according to police. He and his female passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain serious injuries.

Decatur Police say that once Daniel is released, he will be charged with pharmacy robbery and taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond. The passenger will not be charged, police say.