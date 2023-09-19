DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man was arrested after an assault sent another to the hospital.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of North Street and 14th Avenue SE after a report of an assault on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Officers made contact with a victim who had a laceration to the face. The victim said they had been hit with a glass bottle during a fight. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Upon investigation, 21-year-old Jahbarie Azyron Young was identified as the suspect. He was located and arrested on Monday, Sept. 18, and charged with second-degree assault.

Young was held on a $20,000 bond.