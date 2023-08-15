MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing serious charges after an incident that almost seemed to be a joke on Monday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said a gentleman, later identified as 45-year-old Jason Michael Anello of Somerville, “came up to the jail lobby, picked up a rock and smashed our window.”

Anello then walked in past the shattered glass door “to be arrested,” authorities said.

The MCSO kept its sense of humor alive, referencing Earnest T. Bass from the Andy Griffith Show, along with another post that showed a boarded-up door captioned, “So there we were just minding our business…”

Comments ranged from “I’ve heard of breaking out of jail, not in,” to “Morgan County Sheriff’s Office – seems your relationship with the suspect had a rocky start.”

Authorities said Anello was transported “a few feet” and booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and placed on a $10,000 bond.