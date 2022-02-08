HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has found a man who escaped an attempted traffic stop nearly two months ago.

Tyler James Freeman, 23, was found in a home on Nethery Road in Hartselle last Thursday…and the Sheriff’s Office said he was hiding in a dryer.

Somerville Police initially attempted to stop Freeman in December, but he ran away and the Sheriff’s Office said he stole a Somerville Police car. The car was later found on Perkins Wood Road, but Freeman wasn’t inside.

Freeman was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, fourth-degree theft, first-degree theft, and reckless endangerment. In addition, three additional charges are pending from Hartselle Police.

Freeman was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $9,578 bond, according to jail records.