DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.

Andrew Scott Strasser, 31, has been charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Officials told News 19 they received information that two catalytic converters were taken off a Cornerstone Baptist Church vehicle on June 28. About a month later, Shelton’s Funeral Home reported to Decatur Police that someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles.

Decatur Police said during their investigation they identified Strasser as a suspect and arrested him at his home on August 3.

Strasser was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.