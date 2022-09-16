HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.

Brian Mann was arrested again Thursday for failure to appear.

Court filings show, as part of Mann’s bond conditions, he must surrender all firearms and his passport to the Hartselle Police Department. Records show he turned in the weapons on September 8, but said he could not find his passport.

Mann was told to appear before Hartselle Police to report the missing passport, but he failed to do so.

Mann was initially indicted for attempted murder on Friday, September 2. Court records show that Mann is accused of using lead to poison his wife, who spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering. He was released from jail on a $500,000 bond on Tuesday, September 6.

Mann is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail. His arraignment is set for October 24.