MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A warrant has been issued for a man facing a murder charge in Morgan County after walking away from his jury trial on Monday.

Andreas Shackleford is accused of murdering his wife in March 2017.

Police arrived at the home early on the morning of March 9 and found the body of Minnie Marie Shackleford lying on the bathroom floor unresponsive. She was reportedly suffering from an apparent head injury. EMS arrived on scene and began trying to revive her, but determined she was dead.

A jury trial for Andreas was set for January 31, where he was scheduled to appear in person.

Around 1:45 that afternoon, the court announced the jury was assembled and the trial would start in 10 minutes.

When the jury was called for trial, Shackleford was nowhere to be found. Court records show a “person familiar with” Shackleford said he was “gone.”

The court immediately issued a warrant for Shackleford and his bond has been forfeited.