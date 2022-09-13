DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man accused of running over and killing a woman in August has asked the courts for a mental evaluation.

33-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain by purposefully running her over with his car at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue in Decatur. Police said there was no connection between Nelson and Sain.

The defense has filed a motion asking for a court-ordered mental examination of Nelson to determine if he has the ability to help in his defense and to determine his mental condition at the time of the crime. It also asks for a hearing before a jury to determine Nelson’s competency to stand trial.

In the court records, the defense says, “The Defendant has a history of mental health issues since his early teenage years. At the time of the alleged offense, he has very limited memory of the day and was experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations. He lacks the ability to understand the trial procedures or consequences of the legal process.”

Nelson’s attorney added that in his opinion Nelson is not able to help in his criminal defense.