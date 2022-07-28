MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men facing capital murder charges face more charges after their failed escape attempt from the Morgan County Jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said on June 26 an inmate got a hold of a trustee uniform that did not belong to him and tried to leave their designated area with the help of another inmate.

Jail staff discovered the plan and secured the two while the jail was placed in lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Michael Legg is accused of shooting and killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs with Frederic Allen Rogers in June 2020.

Deputies responded to a home on Talucah Drive, where seven people were found shot to death. The victims were William Zane Hodgin, 18; Jeramy Roberts, 31; James Benford, 22; Roger Jones Jr., 19; Emily Payne, 21; Tammy England Muzzey, 45; and Dakota Green, 17. A dog also was killed at the home.

John Michael Legg

Mashaud Tyliek Lewis

The second inmate involved was identified as Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 22 of Decatur. He and Antone Lamar Yarbrough are accused of shooting and killing Chester Lee Jordan on May 9 in a parking lot on 2nd Avenue in Decatur.

Legg now faces an additional charge of second-degree escape while Lewis has been charged with first-degree permitting/facilitating an escape.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that no inmates were able to level the secure area of the jail in this escape attempt.