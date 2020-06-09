Man accused of injuring resident during home burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A man is charged with breaking into a Decatur home and injuring the resident.

Police responded to a burglary on Chestnut Street on June 5. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple lacerations.

Investigators identified Miguel Francisco Ramirez as their primary suspect. Police say Ramirez entered the victims residence and assaulted them.

Police charged Ramirez with first-degree burglary and took him to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Authorities said the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.