Man accused of helping double murder suspect charged with hindering prosecution

DECATUR, Ala. – A man accused of helping a man suspected in a double murder evade the authorities was arrested.

Decatur Police arrested Calvin Jerrod Garth, 44, of Decatur, charged him with helping double capital murder suspect Ricardo Bass before Bass was taken into custody in August.

Bass is charged in connection with two separate murders that happened on August 19 in Huntsville and Decatur.

Police said Garth helped Bass leave the area but that he was not the driver of Dodge Ram Bass was a passenger in shortly before his arrest.

Decatur Police have not released any details about the driver of that truck at this time.

Garth was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $30,000 bond.