DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Toney man was arrested in Decatur after police said he broke into a home where children were.

A Decatur resident called the Decatur Police Department to report that there had been a burglary at her home while her children were there.

During the investigation, DPD found Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, of Toney, in the area of the home and he soon became a suspect.

He was arrested on December 28 and charged with second-degree burglary. He is being held at Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.