HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes on Saturday.

Police responded to a call reporting a man was using force to enter two homes in Hartselle on Saturday. When officers arrived, they say the suspect tried to flee the area.

Authorities say they did detain the suspect, Davis Stanford Dodd, 25, of Houston, Ala.

Upon investigating, officers claim they determined that Dodd had forced his way into the two homes and stayed in the homes “unlawfully” while causing a large amount of damage.

Dodd is charged with third-degree burglary and is being held in lieu of $2,500.00 bond in the Morgan County Jail. Authorities say he will be facing additional charges.