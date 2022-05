(WHNT) — A Madison man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash near Athens.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 64-year-old Clifford E. Lewis was killed when his 1997 Ford F-150 left the road and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash happened eight miles south of Athens on I-65.

ALEA is investigating the incident.