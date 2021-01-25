Low income, retired Decatur residents can get free tax prep help

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Public Library and Retired Senior Volunteer Program are teaming up to help elderly and low-income taxpayers file their taxes electronically.

Help will be available by appointment only starting Feb. 1 at the Decatur Public Library (504 Cherry Street NE, Decatur).

To schedule an appointment, call RSVP at (256) 232-7207.

Tax preparers will be available Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In addition, there is an IRS intake/interview form that will need to be filled out prior to the appointment.

These forms can be picked up anytime at the Decatur Public Library ahead of the appointment.

While filling out the form ahead of time is not a requirement, it will reduce the amount of time an appointment takes.

Here’s a list of what to bring to the tax appointment:

Government-issued photo ID for filer and spouse (if married)

Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents (if any)

A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns, if available

All W-2 and 1099 forms

Forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements)

Information for other income (if any)

Information for all deductions (including charitable contributions)

Proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number

Total paid to daycare provider and their tax ID number (if applicable)

Notice 1444 and 1444-B (Economic Impact Payments)

IRS intake/interview form (if filled out in advance)

If married and filing jointly, both spouses need to be present.