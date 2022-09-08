MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Local volunteers are working together to gather much-needed supplies for those affected by flooding and a lack of running water in Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia.

Members of the Morgan County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) are working with Fredricks Outdoors and the AmCon Southeast Disaster Response Team to gather baby diapers, baby wipes, bottled water, and Gatorade or Powerade.

Chattooga County was hit by flash flooding on Tuesday that submerged pumps and damaged electrical components at the Summerville water treatment plant. Officials said about 8,000 customers might not have running water for up to 10 days.

Donated items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Fredricks Outdoor, 1312 S Bethel Rd, Priceville, AL 35603 (please load into the box truck) – until Friday, September 9th at 6 p.m.

Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S Jefferson St, Athens, AL 35611 – until Friday, September 9th at 6 p.m.

Madison Public Library, 142 Plaza Blvd, Madison, AL 35758 – until Saturday, September 10th at 10 a.m.

Bullet & Barrel, 3252 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 (please put in the Blackstone room) – until Saturday, September 10th at 11 a.m.

Donations will be delivered to Summerville on Saturday and will be distributed to those in need by local churches.

Those that can’t make it to a donation site before the deadline can utilize an Amazon gift registry created to help those in Chattooga County.