Local principal shares creative message with students while social distancing

DECATUR, Ala. – A local principal came up with a very creative way to reach out to students and families while school systems are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decatur Middle School Principal Luke Bergson wants students to be responsible, respectful, and ready during this break.

Bergson introduced his new friend who “thinks he is Mr. Popular,” but is really an angry-looking roll of toilet paper. Bergson said while he may be number one right now, he’ll always really be number two.

He said students need to be responsible in their health, making sure to wash their hands, sanitize the areas around them, and practice social distancing.

Bergson also reminded students to be responsible intellectually and gave several ways they can further their education while being at home.

Here are some resources that are available for kids stuck at home:

ABCMouse is offering free online learning resources

Audible is offering free audiobooks

National Center for Families Learning is offering free online learning resources

Scholastic is offering free online learning resources

TIME for Kids launched a free digital library