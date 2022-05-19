DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A recent traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) led officers to a discovery of spice and an active warrant, according to a recent press release.

On May 17, Officer Love with DPD’s Operations Division was patrolling the area of 6th Avenue and 11th Street Southeast when he pulled over a vehicle near the intersection for what they referred to as an equipment violation.

Authorities identified the driver as 31-year-old Eric Jerome Brown of Decatur.

During their investigation, officers found that Brown had an active misdemeanor warrant with their department. After he was placed under arrest for the warrant, officers found him to be in possession of an unspecified amount of synthetic cannabinoids, or “spice.”

Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $1,300 bond.