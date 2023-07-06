MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama couple is on a mission with their brand new nonprofit aimed at helping kids who are either underprivileged or victims of crime.

Tabitha Clayton and Greg Woodall started Kids Future Worth recently in hopes of being able to give a little piece of mind to children who are going through hard times or were victims of a crime.

They’re already gearing up to incorporate the community’s help as they prepare for a teddy bear drive, which will provide the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit with stuffed animals they can keep on hand to comfort kids they come into contact with.

On Saturday, July 15, Kids Future Worth invites anyone who can to stop by their teddy bear and stuffed animal drive in front of Old Navy in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. All variations of stuffed animals are welcome, but preferably new or gently used.

Woodall said there are just some things kids should never have to worry about, like what they’re going to eat every day or whether they will have to wear the same clothes for multiple days.

“Kids should… enjoy being kids,” said Woodall, who described himself as being underprivileged when he was young. He adds that he understands the day-to-day struggle of children going through hard times.

Both Woodall and Clayton say they have people in their own families who are victims of sexual assault. A staggering fact, Woodall says, is knowing that only 12% of kids who are sexually assaulted are ever reported.

“We thought it would be a great idea to help and raise awareness of this issue,” Woodall explained. “And there is no way better than to do it with the men and women that deal with it firsthand at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you feel led to help the organization’s mission even further, you can fill out an application to join its inaugural board of directors here.

You can also learn more about the statistics of sexually assaulted children here, as well as several resources that are available.