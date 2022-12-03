TRINITY, Ala (WHNT) — From firetrucks to vintage cars, Whoville to Santa’s village–there was no shortage of festive fun in Trinity, Alabama as the community came together to support a young boy fighting cancer.

Five years ago, Jakob Delaney was able to fight off leukemia but recently he relapsed and is fighting cancer for a second time.

He is currently in Memphis, TN, with his mother undergoing treatment, but the Trinity community came together to throw a parade in his honor Saturday night.

The parade consisted of floats and decorated cars that braved the cold to parade past East Lawrence High School. Delaney’s sister Kirstie Terry and other members of his family were a part of a parade Saturday night, sitting on top of a firetruck.

The family said the second round has been hard on Delaney, who will have to remain in Memphis for a while for treatment but could return home sometime in 2023.

Those wanting to find a way to help out or learn more about Delaney’s story can visit the Jakob’s Journey Facebook group here.