LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified a man killed in an early morning wreck in Limestone County.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the wreck occurred around 3:25 a.m. at the I-65/I-565 interchange in Limestone County. He said the driver was traveling on Interstate 565 when he attempted to merge onto Interstate 65 and lost control of the vehicle causing the wreck.

HPD says the wreck happened in the area of Westbound I-565 and the I-65 Northbound Ramp.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Cardai Parker of Madison.

According to West, the Parker was ejected from the vehicle. The coroner said the man was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital by Decatur EMS.

He said the Parker was pronounced dead at the hospital around 4:28 a.m.

HPD said no further information is available at this time.