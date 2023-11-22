DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — It all started in the 1950s with Rhea Greenwell.

Greenwell says he took a trip down to the coach’s office to join the football team, but longtime Decatur High Head Football Coach H.L. ‘Shorty’ Ogle gave him a task to complete first.

“They announced over the loudspeakers anyone that wanted to play football to go down to the coach’s office at the end of the school day… Of course, I was just an itty bitty short fat guy, and I went down there, and Coach Ogle said ‘What are you doing down here?’ and I said ‘I want to play football’ and he said ‘Well you gonna have to eat some more beans and taters.'”

After scarfing down some ‘beans and taters,’ Rhea was on the team, and his love for football was born. During his tenure as a Red Raider, he played alongside some football legends.

“I played in the all-star game in the summer of ’58,” Rhea said. “I played with Pat Trammel and Billy Nabors and Billy Richardson and Tommy Brucker all those guys were from different parts of the state and they ended up being on Bears (Bear Bryant) first national championship team in 61.”

Flash forward a couple of decades, and Rhea’s son Buddy was lacing up his cleats for his senior year, and now – Buddy’s son, Trey, is carrying on the tradition.

Even though it’s been a while since Rhea was on the field, he still loves the game and enjoys coaching up his grandson.

“Well, he films every play of the game and always reviews it with me and says something that I could have done better. Every time, he just always has some kind of advice,” said Trey.

Now the big question….is Trey going to keep this Greenwell legacy alive in 20-25 years?

“I don’t know about Rhea the fourth, but maybe,” Trey said jokingly.

Trey also plays baseball, and he hopes to keep the family tradition of going to the University of Alabama alive as well.