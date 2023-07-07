DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — “Lightning never strikes the same place twice,” a saying you have no doubt heard at some point – but that’s been proven wrong on many occasions, most recently in Decatur.

Well, sort of.

Two houses on Runnymead Avenue Southwest about one mile apart caught fire during Monday’s storms, according to Decatur Fire and Rescue’s Fire Chief Tracy Thornton. Fire crews were dispatched just 15 minutes apart.

Lt. Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that both fires were likely caused by lightning strikes.

“Both fires were extinguished quickly by crews, but both homeowners were displaced,” explained Sivley, adding that everyone was able to make it out safely from both houses.

According to Thornton, one of the houses was severely damaged, and although not considered to be a total loss at this time, would take “quite a bit of work” to rebuild. That family has been displaced.

For the second home, Thornton said the flames were mostly contained to the attic.

The American Red Cross is assisting both of the families.

While lightning striking a home isn’t uncommon, Thornton said things that could make your home more “appealing,” are pretty basic.

“I would think the size, height and building material would all factor into the equation,” he explained. “The taller the building the more likely it could be hit. Building materials would also play a role. Metal would be more of a conductor of electricity than some of the other building materials.”

The National Weather Service says lightning rods could be an easy solution to protect your home, and some insurance companies even offer credits for lightning protection.

If you’re curious about all lightning myths, you can check out all of the shocking info here.