LifeSouth hosting 9th annual Blood Donor Birthday Party

DECATUR, Ala. – A blood drive for a birthday party.

Angeleck Williams’ birthday is today, and she’s hosting a blood drive in Decatur to celebrate. The party will be on Tuesday at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cupcakes will be served in honor of Angeleck’s birthday.

Organizers say there are several steps in place to make sure everyone is safe— including temperature checks at the door prior to registration.

The Lifesouth center is located at 2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120.

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free COVID-19 antibody test. Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.

For more information on donating blood, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org