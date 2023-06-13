MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents filed in the attempted murder case of a Decatur chiropractor show he possibly used lead left over from a construction project to poison his wife.

The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) provided the court with enough probable cause in May 2023 to be granted a search warrant for Brian Mann’s business and former home.

Mann was arrested in September 2022 when he was charged with the attempted murder of his wife after the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said a grand jury indicted him following HPD’s investigation.

According to court documents, Mann and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when he “intentionally caus[ed] her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead.” Court records show Mann’s wife spent nearly two months in the hospital because of it.

HPD said they were contacted by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources, who notified them that Mann’s wife was at UAB Hospital and was unresponsive. Officials also asked HPD to find any substance at the home the couple shared that contained lead.

Investigators “had no idea what the substance would look like,” the affidavit says, but despite Brian Mann leading them throughout the house and helping them search, showing them what vitamins and prescriptions his wife took, the search left them empty-handed.

A few days later, HPD met up with the Alabama Department of Public Health to search the home again. While multiple samples were taken, they were all negative for lead, court documents stated.

When investigators asked Mann if he or the kids had been tested for lead, he said the kids had been tested, but stated that he was “still trying” to find somewhere to get tested himself.

Court documents say police were later contacted by a nurse practitioner at Decatur General Hospital, who said Brian Mann told them he had done an X-ray on himself and “observed a substance in his gut, which he believed to be lead.”

When the nurse practitioner told Mann another X-ray would be needed, the affidavit says he “asked why,” and “became visibly nervous.” According to the hospital, the X-ray showed “a substance” that “didn’t appear to have been there for long.”

Through HPD’s investigation, they attempted to find the source of the lead allegedly used to poison Mann’s wife. That’s when, according to the affidavit, a gentleman reached out to the department to provide a tip.

The man told police that he had installed lead in the walls of the X-ray room in 2021, but explained that there was some lead left over once the project was finished, which was left in the hands of Mann. After thinking about the possibility of that lead being used to poison his wife, the man said he “wanted to report it to police.”

HPD was granted a search warrant for the building that used to house Mann’s chiropractic business, where they collected a sample of lead from a wall in the X-ray room. That sample, court records say, will be compared to the lead found in Mann’s wife’s body.

News 19 reached out to HPD, who said those samples have not yet been compared.

Mann was released from jail on January 11, after Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott reluctantly granted the motion for him to be freed from custody on a $500,000 bond – with strict conditions. “So much as a speeding ticket,” Judge Elliott said at the time, would result in a rearrest.

Those conditions include not being allowed to leave his house after 6 p.m. or before 8 a.m., and spending every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. He’s also required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

A jury trial is slated to begin on August 14, 2023.