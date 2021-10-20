Lawrence County Health Department announces flu shot clinic

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MOULTON, Ala. – The Lawrence County Health Department will be offering flu shots to the community.

From 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, or until they run out of flu shots, the health department, located at 13299 Alabama Highway 157 in Moulton, will be giving flu shots and COVID-19 shots to the community.

For those with insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid, there will be no cost for the flu shot. For those without insurance, there will be a $5 charge. However, Health Department officials say they will not turn away anybody who can’t pay.

For those wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Department will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.