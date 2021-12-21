Law enforcement encourage home safety while away for holidays

DECATUR, Ala. — Christmas is only a few days away and many are planning to go visit family and friends. Because of that, the Decatur Police Department is warning homeowners to keep their houses and property safe while out of town.

As always, they recommend locking all doors and windows to prevent an easy break-in.

While many like to share their exciting plans on social media, DPD public information liaison Irene Cardenas-Martinez says that makes your home a target for thieves.

“We really discourage everyone from posting their travel plans on social media,” she said. “We don’t want you to let people know that your house is going to be empty and that you will be out of town.”

Instead, she says you can share your holiday memories online after returning home.

DPD also encourages you to let a neighbor know how long you’ll be out of town so they can pick up any mail, newspapers, or packages that could potentially pile up.