LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one man was arrested after deputies responded to a reported sexual assault in Lacey’s Springs.

MCSO said that Saturday deputies responded to a call regarding a sexual assault in Lacey’s Springs. After interviewing the victim the sheriff’s office identified Christoper Waler Huchens, 23 of Lacey’s Springs as a suspect.

MCSO said deputies and investigators attempted to make contact with Hutchens, but he fled on foot from a residence on Mack Brown Road. The sheriff’s office said Hutchens was then located in a wooded area. After Hutchens was found he showed deputies that he was armed with a handgun.

MCSO said deputies were able to disarm Hutchens and took him into custody. He has been charged with a sex offense by having sexual contact with someone through compulsion without consent, attempting to elude law enforcement, and menacing with a gun.

Hutchens was transported to and booked into the Morgan County Jail where he was given a $200,600 bond.