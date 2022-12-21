MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lacey’s Spring man is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he decided to run from the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

33-year-old Joseph Naaman Wayne Fleming was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 5:30 Tuesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Fleming was taken into custody after police chased him all the way to Valhermoso Springs.

Joseph Fleming (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)



Fleming was charged with driving under the influence, speeding in a construction zone, improper lane usage, failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of running a red light, expired license/no driver license, second-degree possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, failure to register vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hallucinogens.

As of the time this article was published, Fleming remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail on a $6,900 bond.